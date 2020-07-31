CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 396 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.08.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $832.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

