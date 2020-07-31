CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,732 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,604 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

