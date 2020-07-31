CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 218,727 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,727 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 2.32% of North American Construction Group worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,686,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

NOA opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.91 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday. restated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

