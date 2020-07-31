CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

