CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.70 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 614.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,629 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,560,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $51.63 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

