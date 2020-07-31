CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.19 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 573.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,238 shares of company stock worth $174,536,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.43.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

