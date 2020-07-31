CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.94 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.