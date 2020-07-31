CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.62 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,149,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

