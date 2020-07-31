CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.29 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

