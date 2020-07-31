CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.20 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 285,276 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

