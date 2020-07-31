CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,909,000 after acquiring an additional 246,616 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.