CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,389 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after buying an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after buying an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,402,000 after buying an additional 596,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

