CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.