CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,516 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

