CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 692 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

