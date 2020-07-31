CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 631 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,855,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,746,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $213,432,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

