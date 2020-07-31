CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 608 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

NYSE TRV opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

