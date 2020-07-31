CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 252 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $516.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

