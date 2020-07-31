CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,783 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after acquiring an additional 552,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $248,097,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

