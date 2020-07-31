CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,719 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.