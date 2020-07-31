CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,700 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

COF opened at $64.84 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

