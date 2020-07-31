CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX opened at $374.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $375.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.