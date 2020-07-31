CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,183,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $252,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $432.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $441.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.