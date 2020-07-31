CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 755 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $45,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,983 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,061 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.