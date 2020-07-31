CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 67,746 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1,318.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.