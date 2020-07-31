CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,425 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

