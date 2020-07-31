CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,508 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in VF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of VF stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

