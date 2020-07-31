CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,044 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 929,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

