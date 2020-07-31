CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,114 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY opened at $100.51 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

