CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,222 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 307.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 15.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $431.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.60 and its 200-day moving average is $324.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

