Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chuy’s traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.19, approximately 249,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 221,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie bought 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

