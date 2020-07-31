Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.79-2.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.793 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $90.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.71.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,225 shares of company stock worth $19,915,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

