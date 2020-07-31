Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $90.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.