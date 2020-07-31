Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Church & Dwight worth $83,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Man Group plc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $90.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

