China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get China State Construction International alerts:

China State Construction International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Receive News & Ratings for China State Construction International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China State Construction International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.