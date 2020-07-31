Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 307,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 46,142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

