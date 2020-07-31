CGI (NYSE:GIB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. CGI had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 635,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 59,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.