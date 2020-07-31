Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 5.4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $37.51, 899,621 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 476,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.25%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 169,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

