Centamin PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CELTF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Centamin has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.71.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

