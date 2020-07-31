Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

