Castle (CSTL) One Day Volume Tops $47.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Castle has a total market cap of $18,740.09 and approximately $47.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00729385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00146166 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,687,848 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

