Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

NYSE CVNA opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Carvana by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carvana by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

