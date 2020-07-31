Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Up 18.6% After Strong Earnings

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares rose 18.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.30, approximately 368,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 168,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti raised their target price on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,441. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $345,965.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

