Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to $19.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

