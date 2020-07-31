Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,910 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

