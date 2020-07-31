Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,849 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

