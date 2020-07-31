Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

