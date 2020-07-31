Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $150,687,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.