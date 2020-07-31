Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,620 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.