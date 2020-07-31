Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.